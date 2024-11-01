Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Proto Labs updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Shares of PRLB traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. 1,053,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,051. The company has a market capitalization of $930.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $41.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

