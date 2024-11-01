Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Proto Labs Stock Up 38.7 %

PRLB traded up $10.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,555,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

