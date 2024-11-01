Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$123.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.0 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PRLB opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.31. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.