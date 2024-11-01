Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

