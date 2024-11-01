Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.