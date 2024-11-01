Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 867,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $282.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $210.85 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

