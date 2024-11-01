Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 2.1% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.24.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,281 shares of company stock worth $5,848,411 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

