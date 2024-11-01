Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Palladyne AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Palladyne AI stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.35. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 893.88% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

