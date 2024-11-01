Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,021,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,627,000 after acquiring an additional 529,237 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

