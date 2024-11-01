Q4 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Raised by Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

BPMC stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 118.86% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

