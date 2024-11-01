Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.90 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003196 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.03 million and $27.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.63 or 0.03607328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00035734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,381,442 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

