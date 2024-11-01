QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.29. 1,838,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,937,481. The company has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

