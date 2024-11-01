Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Northland Securities

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $328.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.72. The stock had a trading volume of 501,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,950. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

