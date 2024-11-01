Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $154.83 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

