Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.09. 463,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,273. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.13 and a twelve month high of C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.48.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

