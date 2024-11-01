Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 321,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,669,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on RELY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.
Remitly Global Stock Performance
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global
In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 2,001,198 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 54.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 428,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Remitly Global by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Remitly Global
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
