Research Analysts Set Expectations for PCOR Q4 Earnings

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Procore Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $322,448.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,602,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,748 shares of company stock worth $5,661,056 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

