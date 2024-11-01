Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $99,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $171.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

