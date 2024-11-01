Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $945.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.2 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.