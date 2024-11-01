Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 5,162,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 38,731,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after buying an additional 7,714,788 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 1,257,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.