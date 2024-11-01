Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 12.8 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.