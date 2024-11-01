Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 3,374,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,861. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

