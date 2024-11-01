Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Roblox stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 12,917,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,365,418.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

