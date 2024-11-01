Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 27,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

