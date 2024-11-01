Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $50,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 574,799 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

