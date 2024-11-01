Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $73,174,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,700 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 152.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 538,002 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,412,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 405,940 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PBR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

