Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.