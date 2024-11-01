Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SARO. Wolfe Research began coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

StandardAero Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at StandardAero

Shares of SARO opened at $28.85 on Monday. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

