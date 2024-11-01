Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,597. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

