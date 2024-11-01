Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 8.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $75,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

