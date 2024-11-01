Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $5,250,500.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.06. 1,689,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,382. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $214.12. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

