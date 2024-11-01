RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.43. 392,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RPM International has a 52 week low of $93.15 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $7,528,522. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RPM International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

