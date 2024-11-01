RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. RTX has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

