RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) were down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.15). Approximately 864,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 523,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.62.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

