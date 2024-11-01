Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

RYAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 26,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

