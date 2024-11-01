Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 907,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 300,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $293.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

