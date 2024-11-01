Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 7093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31. The stock has a market cap of C$288.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.79.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

