Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,067,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 951,527 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.54.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
