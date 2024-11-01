Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,389,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,288 shares.The stock last traded at $26.35 and had previously closed at $26.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

