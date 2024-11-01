Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 58,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

