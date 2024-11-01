Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 8,630 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,540. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

