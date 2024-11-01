Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Makes New $521,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. 465,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,754,295. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

