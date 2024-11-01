ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 281,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 175,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $932.91 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.90 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $894.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

