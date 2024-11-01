Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.40 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.87). 4,503,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,292,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 174 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,420.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.91.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

