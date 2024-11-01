Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

