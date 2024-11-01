Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.71. 5,390,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $281.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

