Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Cencora by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 72.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Cencora by 6,505.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. The stock had a trading volume of 638,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,975. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

