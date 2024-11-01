Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

