Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,017. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

