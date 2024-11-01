Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,476,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,953. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

